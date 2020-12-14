University of Arkansas announces 7 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 7 new cases, raising the total to 55 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 10 to December 13.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.9 percent.

Of the 55 infected, 42 are students, two are graduate assistants, three are faculty, seven are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).