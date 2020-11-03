University of Arkansas announces 8 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with eight new cases, raising the total to 40 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 29 to November 1.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 6 percent.

Of the 40 infected, 35 are students and four are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,761 people have recovered and 12,754 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).