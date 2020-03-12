University of Arkansas moves classes online due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has suspended all in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

From the University of Arkansas:

Your health is our top priority. While no members of the university community have been diagnosed with COVID-19, we continue to prepare for that potential while working to complete the current academic semester.

With this in mind, we are suspending in-person classes effective immediately and will move to an all-online or other alternative method of course delivery starting Monday, March 16th and continuing through the remainder of the semester.

To be clear, this is not a closure. University operations continue. Housing, dining and other services continue to be provided. However, students may choose to return to their family residence for the remainder of the semester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories