University of Arkansas moves classes online due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has suspended all in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

From the University of Arkansas:

Your health is our top priority. While no members of the university community have been diagnosed with COVID-19, we continue to prepare for that potential while working to complete the current academic semester.

With this in mind, we are suspending in-person classes effective immediately and will move to an all-online or other alternative method of course delivery starting Monday, March 16th and continuing through the remainder of the semester.

To be clear, this is not a closure. University operations continue. Housing, dining and other services continue to be provided. However, students may choose to return to their family residence for the remainder of the semester.