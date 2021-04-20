University of Arkansas switches to Pfizer vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is making a switch to Pfizer vaccines following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Zac Brown with the university says the University of Arkansas requested only 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this time because students may be leaving campus before they are able to get their second dose.

He adds the university has a plan in place to help get students fully vaccinated. “We’re asking anyone in the community to call the health center so that way we can just kind of gauge and assess their situation, and then determine if getting vaccinated at the health center is the best opportunity or if there’s another off-campus opportunity that makes more sense for them,” Brown said.

Brown said the university still has 800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold until the CDC releases more guidance.