University of Arkansas, UAMS professors developing prediction models for coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A collaboration between University of Arkansas (UA) and UAMS professors could help public officials monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus and provide valuable information for the design of vaccines, according to a release from the UA on Friday.

Data science professor Justin Zhan is working with UAMS professors David Ussery and Xuming Zhang to develop “accurate predictions of genomic variation trends of coronavirus.”

“To control and prevent COVID-19, public officials need highly robust models for predicting how and where the virus will spread,” Zhan said. “This project will assist that effort and lead to better detection and prevention strategies. We think it could have colossal social and economic impacts.”

With a “large grant” from the Army Research Office, Zhan is building a graphics processing unit at the University of Arkansas. The unit is a computer cluster for big data research and education, the university says.