University of Arkansas updates COVID-19 response plan for Spring 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas released an updated COVID-19 response plan for the upcoming spring semester.

Individual units and offices will have the discretion to establish appropriate staffing patterns to ensure coverage during regularly scheduled working hours while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Some additional guiding principles include:

New students, new employees and those who weren’t on campus in the fall will be provided with a personal hygiene kit or workspace cleaning kit. Kit replenishments are available to employees and students, and a method of acquiring them will be promoted.

The university is currently assessing all public health guidance regarding quarantine requirements and plans to update its guidance as soon as possible, but until further notice close contact with a person who has COVID-19 will require you to quarantine for 14 days – this is the best practice recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Pat Walker Health Center.

The Arkansas Department of Health is developing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and will guide its implementation. Because vaccine supplies will be limited for several months, healthcare workers and vulnerable populations like those living in nursing homes will be first in line to receive doses when vaccines become available in Arkansas. At this time, there’s no guarantee COVID-19 vaccines will be available for the general university population during the spring semester.

Guidance for travel and events remains the same at this time.

Guests are still limited to official business purposes.

Social distancing, masking and handwashing remain the major elements for success.

Additional details and other updated guidance is now available in the Spring 2021 COVID-19 Response Guide.

“While the guiding principles of the spring guide generally remain the same, some of the new content is significant,” said Charles Robinson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. “Other needed revisions will occur throughout the semester, so it will be a living document and our primary source for the latest guidelines, requirements and information regarding the university’s COVID-19 response.”

New information and updates will be added to the guide as needed during the semester, providing links to relevant guidance and planning across campus, and will be accessible on the university’s COVID-19 Response website.