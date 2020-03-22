Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Coronavirus

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (Sunday, March 22nd): The Arkansas Department of Health updated the state Sunday and confirmed that there are now 165 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Status Update as of March 22, 2020, 12:45 pm
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas165
Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results84
Commercial lab positive test results81
Persons Under Investigation (PUI)119
Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk517
Past PUIs with negative test results711
Arkansas Department of Health Lab negative test results419
Commercial Lab negative test results292

Positives of COVID-19 in Arkansas
Current as of 3.22.20, 12:45pm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Community Calendar

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories