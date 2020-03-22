165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

UPDATE (Sunday, March 22nd): The Arkansas Department of Health updated the state Sunday and confirmed that there are now 165 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.
|Status Update as of March 22, 2020, 12:45 pm
|Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
|165
|Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results
|84
|Commercial lab positive test results
|81
|Persons Under Investigation (PUI)
|119
|Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk
|517
|Past PUIs with negative test results
|711
|Arkansas Department of Health Lab negative test results
|419
|Commercial Lab negative test results
|292
Positives of COVID-19 in Arkansas
Current as of 3.22.20, 12:45pm