UPDATE: 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, first case in Crawford County

UPDATE (Monday at 7:30 p.m.) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The website shows 201 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. It also shows 6 people have recovered since the first case was reported on March 11.

UPDATE (Monday at 4:30 p.m.) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The website shows 197 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. According to the ADH’s website, Crawford County is reporting its first case.

In a press conference early this afternoon, Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of ADH announced 5 people have recovered from the first since the first cases were reported in the state.

As of Monday at 1 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Health updated its website showing 174 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

Original Story

UPDATE (Sunday, March 22nd): The Arkansas Department of Health updated the state Sunday and confirmed that there are now 165 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

County Confirmed Cases Negative Cases Benton 1-4 61 Boone 1-4 1-4 Carroll 0 5 Crawford 0 1-4 Johnson 0 1-4 Logan 0 1-4 Madison 0 1-4 Newton 0 0 Pope 1-4 13 Scott 0 1-4 Sebastian 1-4 10 Washington 5 69 Yell 0 1-4

Status Update as of March 22, 2020, 12:45 pm Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 165 Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results 84 Commercial lab positive test results 81

Persons Under Investigation (PUI) 119 Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk 517

Past PUIs with negative test results 711 Arkansas Department of Health Lab negative test results 419 Commercial Lab negative test results 292

