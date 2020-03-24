UPDATE: 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, first case in Crawford County

UPDATE (Monday at 7:30 p.m.) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The website shows 201 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. It also shows 6 people have recovered since the first case was reported on March 11.
UPDATE (Monday at 4:30 p.m.) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The website shows 197 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. According to the ADH’s website, Crawford County is reporting its first case.
In a press conference early this afternoon, Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of ADH announced 5 people have recovered from the first since the first cases were reported in the state.
As of Monday at 1 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Health updated its website showing 174 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.
Original Story
UPDATE (Sunday, March 22nd): The Arkansas Department of Health updated the state Sunday and confirmed that there are now 165 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas: As of 6:50 p.m. Sunday
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Negative Cases
|Benton
|1-4
|61
|Boone
|1-4
|1-4
|Carroll
|0
|5
|Crawford
|0
|1-4
|Johnson
|0
|1-4
|Logan
|0
|1-4
|Madison
|0
|1-4
|Newton
|0
|0
|Pope
|1-4
|13
|Scott
|0
|1-4
|Sebastian
|1-4
|10
|Washington
|5
|69
|Yell
|0
|1-4
|Status Update as of March 22, 2020, 12:45 pm
|Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
|165
|Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results
|84
|Commercial lab positive test results
|81
|Persons Under Investigation (PUI)
|119
|Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk
|517
|Past PUIs with negative test results
|711
|Arkansas Department of Health Lab negative test results
|419
|Commercial Lab negative test results
|292
