UPDATE: 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, first case in Crawford County

UPDATE (Monday at 7:30 p.m.) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The website shows 201 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. It also shows 6 people have recovered since the first case was reported on March 11.

UPDATE (Monday at 4:30 p.m.) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The website shows 197 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. According to the ADH’s website, Crawford County is reporting its first case.

In a press conference early this afternoon, Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of ADH announced 5 people have recovered from the first since the first cases were reported in the state.

As of Monday at 1 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Health updated its website showing 174 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

Original Story

UPDATE (Sunday, March 22nd): The Arkansas Department of Health updated the state Sunday and confirmed that there are now 165 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas: As of 6:50 p.m. Sunday

CountyConfirmed CasesNegative Cases
Benton1-461
Boone1-41-4
Carroll05
Crawford01-4
Johnson01-4
Logan01-4
Madison01-4
Newton00
Pope1-413
Scott01-4
Sebastian1-410
Washington569
Yell01-4
Status Update as of March 22, 2020, 12:45 pm
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas165
Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results84
Commercial lab positive test results81
Persons Under Investigation (PUI)119
Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk517
Past PUIs with negative test results711
Arkansas Department of Health Lab negative test results419
Commercial Lab negative test results292

Current as of 3.22.20, 12:45pm

