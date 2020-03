FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health website reports 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday at 9:20 a.m.

Seven individuals in Arkansas have reportedly recovered from the virus.

The state reports a total of 1153 tests conducted so far, with 947 returning negative.

There have been 593 deaths related to coronavirus nationwide and zero in Arkansas.