UPDATE: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases rise to 1,252, 46 deaths

UPDATE 4/5: Officials in Oklahoma have confirmed 1,252 positive cases of COVID-19 at this time and a total of 46 deaths.

UPDATE: Health officials in Oklahoma have confirmed that total cases of COVID-19 in the state have reached 1,159, including 42 total deaths in the state.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After reaching a milestone of 500 cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, Oklahoma health officials say the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to climb.

On Thursday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 879 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The patients are in the following counties:

County Cases Deaths Adair 9 0 Atoka 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 2 0 Caddo 2 0 Canadian 28 1 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 7 0 Choctaw 1 0 Cleveland 121 6 Comanche 27 0 Cotton 1 0 Craig 2 0 Creek 36 1 Custer 5 0 Delaware 10 0 Garfield 4 0 Garvin 8 0 Grady 3 0 Greer 2 1 Jackson 2 0 Kay 24 1 Kingfisher 2 0 Kiowa 1 0 Latimer 2 0 Le Flore 1 0 Lincoln 6 0 Logan 5 0 Love 2 0 Mayes 5 1 McClain 11 0 Muskogee 15 2 Noble 5 0 Nowata 6 0 Oklahoma 216 10 Okmulgee 5 0 Osage 22 1 Ottawa 8 0 Pawnee 15 1 Payne 18 0 Pittsburg 2 0 Pontotoc 5 0 Pottawatomie 9 0 Rogers 8 0 Seminole 1 0 Sequoyah 4 1 Stephens 7 1 Texas 1 0 Tulsa 151 5 Wagoner 24 2 Washington 24 0 Woodward 1 0 Total 879 34 * Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-02 at 7:00 AM.

Officials also announced four additional deaths from the virus.

Two of the deaths were men from Tulsa County, including a man in the 36 to 49-year-old age group and a man older than 65.

The other two patients, who were older than 65, were from Stephens and Muskogee counties.