Van Buren student tests positive for coronavirus

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student in the Van Buren School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced in a statement to parents and staff on Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Health notified the Van Buren School District of the case, and health department officials are working to notify any students or staff who may have had contact with the individual.

You can read the full statement from the district below:

“The Arkansas Department of Health, which identifies confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, has notified Van Buren School District officials of a confirmed case in one of its students. Health department officials will notify any students or staff who may be considered close contacts. For the privacy of students and staff, VBSD will not be sharing any personal information publicly. We are committed to providing a safe environment and will follow the guidance provided by the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Education in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health.“