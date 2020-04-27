Vulnerable patients weary of hospitals, packed testing sites

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those with heart disease or diabetes may be avoiding hospitals and some medical facilities in an effort to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

Patients with diabetes are at an increased risk of suffering severe symptoms due to the coronavirus, but must still access needed medications and consultations with their physicians.

Doctors are working to expand their capabilities and aide this vulnerable population by providing virtual visits.

Adam Maass, an endocrinologist at Northwest Health Systems, says that it is important for those that need to see a doctor, see one and that waiting too long for a visit could lead to their health declining further.

“Continue to check in with healthcare providers and all scheduled health visits that you have with them, (they’re giving you those visits for a reason) make sure that you are getting all of your medications prescribed on a regular basis,” says Maass.

Healthcare providers also say that while paying for medications during uncertain times may be difficult, they will try to be great resources and that the sooner people get needed medications, the less likely they see complications.