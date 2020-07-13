Vulnerable population should think twice before booking a flight

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — So far this month, TSA is recording the highest travel numbers during the coronavirus pandemic since March. Although some people are getting more comfortable flying there is one group who should think twice before booking their flights.

If you’re traveling, whether it is by train, car or plane, the risk of catching the virus is there and it is up to you to weigh out the pros and cons of traveling at this time.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health notes that the majority of major airlines have masks requirements in place which does help reduce the spread of the virus.

However, there is still a possibility that you can board a plane with someone infected with COVID-19 who is showing no symptoms.

She discourages anyone who is part of the vulnerable population to board a plane right now. This means anyone over 65 years old, and those with underlying health conditions.

“Those people may wish to consider not to travel because they would be going to unknown situations where they may know who is around them or who they are exposed to,” said Dillaha.

Before making your decision she recommends taking a good look at the most recent COVID-19 rates of the state you are traveling to.

You might want to postpone your trip if it’s a hotspot.

Dillaha said if you’re more vulnerable to catching the virus you should also speak to your primary doctor about your travel plans.