Walmart CEO: “In the last five days, we’ve sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon went on the Today Show on Friday to discuss the Bentonville retailer’s role in responding to the novel coronavirus and consumer concerns.

McMillon fielded questions about two Walmart employees in Chicago who died due to COVID-19, possibly raising pay for employees permanently rather than temporarily, and what people are buying in the company’s stores.

“In the last five days, we’ve sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll,” McMillon said. “If everyone can just manage and buy week-to-week rather than stocking up at this point, it would be helpful for everybody.”

He said merchandise is continuing to flow and food supplies are recovering well, but hand sanitizer and paper goods are harder to find.

The Walmart CEO was also asked about efforts to open drive-thru testing sites at the company’s stores.

Watch the video above for the full interview with McMillon on the Today Show.