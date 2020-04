BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is extending its senior shopping hour through at least the end of May, the Bentonville-based retailer announced on Thursday.

Stores and pharmacies will continue to host the hour-long shopping event for seniors over 60 and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus every Tuesday, starting one hour before the Walmart store opens, typically from 6 – 7 a.m.

The company had previously announced the event would run through the end of April.