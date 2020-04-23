Walmart, Nextdoor partner for new ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ program

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is partnering with the app Nextdoor to help customers coordinate shopping trips with their neighbors.

The pair announced on Thursday the launch of the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, an effort the companies say will make it easier for neighbors across the country to help one another during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nextdoor members across the country can now request assistance — or offer help — from someone in their community with shopping for their items at Walmart

The companies say this support network will make it easier for vulnerable customers to coordinate the pickup and delivery of groceries with a neighbor who is already planning a shopping trip to their local Walmart — without ever making contact with another person.

“We’re connecting neighbors to each other so that more members of our communities have access to essential items, while limiting contact and the number of people shopping in our stores,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer.

Nextdoor users can click on the “Groups” tab and will see Walmart stores locally pinned to the top of the page.

From there, members will be prompted to share a message in the group feed where they can indicate if they need help or want help.







Once they connect, users can work out the details of the shopping trip on the message board or via direct message.

The companies say neighbors are encouraged to utilize contact-free payment options and delivery methods.

“We’re grateful for Walmart’s partnership to make this important connection between neighbors around vital services,” said Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor, a privately-held company based in San Francisco.