WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council announced Friday the COVID-19 testing site at Washington County Fairgrounds will conclude today.

The testing site was originally slated to close on Monday, Feb. 21. The council noted as capacities continue to increase at hospitals in the region due to lower infection rates, the council asked the CDC to re-allocate these resources elsewhere.

An updated list of current local testing resources can be found here.