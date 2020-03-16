Washington County issues emergency declaration in response to coronavirus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County issued an emergency declaration announcing a public health emergency due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, the county announced on Monday.

Judge Joseph Wood signed an order that allows elected executive and judicial office holders in Washington County to approve paid leave for any employee absence without the use of accrued time off.

The order notes this will allow county employees to stay home with their children while schools are closed.

Judge Wood is planning a 9 am media briefing to talk about the emergency declaration.

