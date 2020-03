FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In addition to the opening of the Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic on Monday, the hospital is also forming a hotline community members can call if they are exhibiting symptoms.

The hotline is 479-463-2055 and will be staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by experienced health professionals.

Community members can call the hotline and speak with a professional to determine if additional testing is needed.