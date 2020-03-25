Washington Regional outlines testing methods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Hospital outlined some of its testing methods and has a more efficient plan to test for COVID-19 and determine results.

Currently, the hospital is using the Arkansas Department of Health and a commercial lab for testing and all of those screened through the ADH have received their results.

A select group of patients early last week had their results sent to a commercial lab in California and due to the sheer volume of tests the lab received, those patients have not yet received their test results.

Washington Regional has now changed commercial labs, moving to one closer in proximity to Arkansas and better at communicating results quickly.

Washington Regional officials say they are in daily contact with the ADH and commercial labs and will promptly update those who are still awaiting test results as soon as that information becomes available.