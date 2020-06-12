Washington Regional reopens coronavirus testing clinic to people without symptoms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional has re-opened its Coronavirus Clinic at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville, “due to a significant increase in individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19,” the hospital announced in a release Thursday.

The clinic is now dedicated to testing people who are asymptomatic (without symptoms) but who have had direct exposure with someone known to have the coronavirus.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory illness, you can continue to be “evaluated, treated, and tested (if necessary)” at the Washington Regional Urgent Care in Fayetteville at 3 East Appleby Road, Suite 101, inside William L. Bradley Medical Plaza.

The Urgent Care clinic has expanded its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

You are encouraged to call the Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline at (479) 463-2055, and a health care professional will direct you to the appropriate clinic.

Coronavirus symptoms include (via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention):