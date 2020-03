FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville declaring a public health emergency Friday, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.​ Mayor Lioneld Jordan made the announcement Friday morning, saying this step is being taken out of an abundance of caution.​

Director of communications, for the city of Fayetteville, Lisa Thurber said, ​​"​knowing that there are cases that exist in Arkansas, listening to Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday and thinking through what we could do to be most prepared as possible. This led the mayor to declare a public health emergency"

"If you look at what has happened previously, with previous pandemics is that the one thing communities can do to stop the spread is to stop gathering," said ​​Fayetteville Fire Chief, Brad Hardin. H was part of the conversation leading to the city of Fayetteville declaring a public health emergency friday morning.