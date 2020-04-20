Watch out for child predators lurking online

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — With schools closed, many students are finding themselves doing their classwork at home on the computer. This also puts them at a higher risk of being exploited online.

A local organization is encouraging parents to keep a watchful eye on their kids’ screen-time.

Children across Arkansas are relying more on their devices during COVID -19. It’s how they stay up to date with their school work, it’s their source of entertainment, and how they stay connected with their friends. It’s also a tool some predators use to find their victims.

Rebekah Donell with A21 NWA for freedom said many students are finding themselves online for the very first time. She is urging parents to have conversations with their loved ones about stranger danger and how to stay safe while staying connected.

Donell said it takes one message or one like for a child to develop a relationship with someone they don’t even know.

“Many times when we think of human trafficking we think of children getting kidnapped but a lot of it has started with a friendship, talking to a stranger online and then it moves to they feel very trusted.”

Donell said in some cases the child will go meet this person putting themselves in harm’s way. Donell said parents should look out for cyberbullying, stress related to online activity and overly secretive behavior during this time.

She said parents should be familiar with the different apps and devices their children use and set limits. She recommends tools like Net Nanny, Bark and Meet Circle to monitor their screen time.