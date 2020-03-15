WATCH: VP Pence, coronavirus task force to hold briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, standing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team, speaks during a press briefing in the press briefing room of the White House March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, from L-R, Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Coast Guard Vice Admiral Daniel Abel, coronavirus response coordinator Debbie Birx, Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Vice President Mike Pence and officials from his coronavirus task force are set to hold a briefing Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. ET on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the United States, there are more than 3,000 cases and 60 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the United States, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker reports 3,244 confirmed cases. 40 have died in Washington state, 5 in California, 4 in Florida, 3 in New York, 2 in Louisiana, 2 in New Jersey, 1 in Colorado, 1 in Georgia, 1 in Kansas, 1 in Oregon, 1 in South Dakota, 1 in Virginia, for a total of 62 as of 4 p.m. ET. These numbers are complied from state and local health agencies, governments and the CDC.

Only one U.S. state, West Virginia, has yet to report a case.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report