What phase 1 of reopening the state means for the vulnerable population

NORTHWEST ARK., (KNWA/KFTA) – Doctors warn certain groups of people to think twice about eating out at restaurants or hitting the gym now that some restrictions are lifted.

Doctors with the Arkansas Department of Health said that anyone who is considered to be part of the vulnerable population should be staying home as much as possible through phase one and phase two.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer & Director of Chronic Disease Dr. Bala said that includes the elderly, people with serious underlying health conditions like asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease. It also includes those whose immune system is compromised because of chemotherapy or other medications.

Dr. Bala doesn’t recommend vulnerable people to get back into public interactions until the state is into phase three of reopening.

“They are highly susceptible to A. acquiring COVID infection and B. having complications due to COVID infections and those are the reasons we are doing this.”

He also recommends working from home if possible.

If you must go out, Dr. Bala advises you to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and avoid crowds.

He said you should speak to your doctor if you have any questions about your immune system and activities you’d like to partake in.