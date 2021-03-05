Where to find a vaccine clinic in Northwest Arkansas in March

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Mass vaccination clinics are popping up in Northwest Arkansas as Phase 1B continues.

MORE LOCATIONS TO GET COVID-19 VACCINE

Here are some vaccination clinics through the end of March into April.

MARCH 11

Rogers Fire Department Station 6 will host a vaccine clinic located at First Baptist Church of Rogers. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Collier Drug Stores for eligible 1A and 1B residents. An appointment is required. To sign up, view the link here or call 479-935-4316.

MARCH 16

Siloam Springs Clinic will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for eligible 1A and 1B residents. The vaccine clinic will be located at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive. Check back later for registration information.

MARCH 18

Northwest Health and Bentonville Fire Department will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This clinic will be held at Bentonville Fire Station #1 located at 800 SW A Street. Vaccine shots will be administered by the Bentonville Fire Department. The clinic is for phase 1A and eligible 1B patients. Bentonville residents can register at the link located here.

MARCH 20

Residents that received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Garfield on February 26 will be eligible for the second dose beginning at 8 a.m. Check back later for registration information.

MARCH 26

2nd dose vaccine clinic for those who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at J.B. Hunt Corporate Headquarters located at 615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive. The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to arrive at this clinic at the same time that your appointment was scheduled for the February 26 clinic. Check back later for registration information.

MARCH 30

500 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available to eligible residents at a vaccination clinic in Lowell from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location and registration to be announced. Check back later for registration information.