Which Arkansas restaurants and bars passed the COVID-19 inspection?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Every week, Arkansas authorities are checking-in on restaurants, bars, clubs, retail liquor stores and gas stations with a beer or wine permit to ensure each business is following COVID-19 guidelines set by the state.
Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Enforcement agents have been doing checks since the COVID-19 compliance checks were launched earlier this year. Officials said businesses are randomly checked.
Below is a statewide list, organized county-by-county, of the businesses randomly checked per week.
Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said if the ABC agent found a location was non-compliant, it is noted in the report. A “V” indicates a verbal warning.
2020
THE GUIDELINES
See the COVID-19 checklist ABC agents are using to determine a pass or fail grade:
- The facility has restricted capacity to 66% or below of the total seating. This includes indoor and outdoor seating.
- Facility has adjusted seating to maintain six feet between occupied seats at adjacent tables.
- Staff who have contact with patrons are wearing a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth.
- Patrons who arrive at the facility without a face mask are being asked by the staff to put on a face mask prior to entry.
- Patrons are wearing face masks when physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be ensured.
- Staff are being screened daily before entering the facility. Any employee with a cough, sore throat, fever or shortness of breath are immediately excluded from the facility.
- Group seating is limited to ten people or less.
- Buffets and salad bars are closed for patron access.
- Following each meal service, the tables, chairs, menus and any other frequently contacted surfaces are cleaned and disinfected with an EPA-approved chemical label as effective for emerging pathogens and the chemical is being applied at the concentration specified by the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Single-use items including, but not limited to, disposable silverware, cubs, libs and straws are removed from public access and provided upon request unless the Single-Use items are adequately protected from contamination through the use of dispensing devices or packaging.