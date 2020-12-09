White House report: Virus spread is ‘unyielding’ in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A new White House report says Arkansas is in the red zone because of the number of new coronavirus cases in the state.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is recommending that more limitations be placed on bars and indoor dining, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson has so far resisted those calls.

The task force report released Tuesday says more than half of all Arkansas counties are experiencing high levels of community transmission of the virus.

The report says that “activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now.”