White House report: Virus spread is ‘unyielding’ in Arkansas

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A new White House report says Arkansas is in the red zone because of the number of new coronavirus cases in the state.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is recommending that more limitations be placed on bars and indoor dining, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson has so far resisted those calls.

The task force report released Tuesday says more than half of all Arkansas counties are experiencing high levels of community transmission of the virus.

The report says that “activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers