Worker at Butterball plant in Huntsville tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A contract employee who worked onsite at the Butterball facility in Huntsville has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company confirmed on Thursday.

See below for the full statement from the Butterball spokesperson, and stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates into this developing story.

I can confirm that a contract employee who works onsite at our Huntsville, Arkansas facility has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. We have been in contact with the individual, and they are currently in self-quarantine at home. Per our protocol, we have notified any Butterball employees who had direct contact with the individual, and they have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days with pay and benefits. We are working with the local health department on this matter. As part of our commitment to sharing information with our teams, all employees throughout a facility are notified when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

In recent months we have made efforts at all of our plants, including our operations in Huntsville, to “flatten the curve”, including strict sanitization protocols, social distancing everywhere possible, daily temperature screenings and surgical-style face masks. We will continue to aggressively pursue initiatives that best protect our teams while they are at work. We continually evaluate our internal protocols to ensure we’re drawing from the latest guidance from the CDC and USDA as this crisis evolves.

With the mitigation efforts we have in place to keep our teams safe and healthy while they are at work, the plant is open and operating at normal production rates.

Butterball spokesperson