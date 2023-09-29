2nd Milk will be holding its 2nd annual Give Life Gala on Thursday, October 19th from 6 pm to 10 pm at Heroncrest in Elm Springs. A featured speaker will top off the night. A Secret Soldier from Benghazi will tell their story. The identity of the speaker is being kept under wraps until the unveiling at the gala. Tickets are available online. There are multiple sponsorship levels available. All proceeds go to 2nd Milk.

The non-profit is dedicated to providing nutrition for malnourished babies in developing nations by providing formula to orphaned children who have lost their mothers and do not have access to breast milk.

For more information on 2nd Milk go to their website.