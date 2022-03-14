Tom Brady is back! That story is kicking off today’s trending stories. It’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.



Brady announced that he’s returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall.

Brady retired less than a month-and-a-half ago… but he tweeted that during that time, he realized his place is still on the field and not in the stands. This will be his 23rd season in the NFL.

Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who was fix-it shop owner, Luis on “Sesame Street” has died.

As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, played an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on tv, for adults or children. Delgado was still making appearances and giving interviews in 2021 until his health started to decline. He was 81 years old.

William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor best known for “Broadcast News,” “Children of a Lesser God,” ” Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. Hurt’s son confirmed the actor died of natural causes. In a long-running career, Hurt was nominated three times for an Academy Award, winning for 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” William Hurt was 71 years old.

