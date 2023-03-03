We’ve been introducing you to big cats you can help support at Turpentine Creek. It’s time to meet this week’s cat of the week…Abigail.

Abigail was rescued in 2010 when she was three years old and spent some time in Branson at a roadside zoo. She has two siblings Chuff and Athena who also live at the refuge. Recently, Abigail had a medical examination and we are happy to report it went well. She had her teeth cleaned and loves her habitat in rescue ridge.

You can learn more about Abigail’s story and support the refuge by adopting her, your donation will help ensure Abigail, Chuff, Athena, and other big cats have a safe home.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.