Late October brings out the best of fall colors in North and South Carolina.

But we have some beautiful fall colors here in Northwest Arkansas as well.

Country star Alan Jackson will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Country Music Association awards in November.

The country music hall of famer with hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s five o’clock somewhere” joins a select group of artists who’ve been given the award, including Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Charley Pride.

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson will be part of an all-star tribute for Jackson during the CMA Awards on Nov. 9

The show is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so it’s the perfect time to go see it.

