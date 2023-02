It’s time to meet Naula — our Cat of the Week.



Meet Naula! Naula is a 9-year-old female tiger rescue.



The staff at the refuge describe Naula’s personality as a spry cat who always looks to play, stalk, and/or interact with people and her neighbors. In fact, because of her curiosity and playfulness, she is one of the best cats to photograph and record.

You can help support Naula by adopting her.



This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.