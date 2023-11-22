The segment is called Cat of the Week, but this week our cat is a bear!

Meet Bam Bam!! Here’s a bit of the bear’s story.

A man in Oklahoma contacted Turpentine Creek saying he had no money left to care

for his animals. The refuge went to rescue the bear which needed a place to run, play,

and be able to behave like a typical bear.

Because of generous donors, Bam Bam was moved into a natural habitat featuring an in-ground pool where he spends a good portion of each day swimming and splashing. His antics earned him the title “The Ham” of the refuge.

You can adopt the animals at Turpentine Creek and support their mission.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.