The Transgender Equality Network will host their Annual Transgender Day Of Visibility Event on Saturday, April 2. The non-profit is holding the event at the Jones Center in Springdale from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will be a keynote address, panel discussions, guided meditation and access to basketball, volleyball, and ice skating. Pre-registration is required and it’s open right now.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work for a professional theatre? If you answered yes, then here is an opportunity for you. TheatreSquared is hiring for multiple positions including teaching artists, café staff, box office supervisor, costume technician and more. This is your chance to help with T2’s mission to transform lives and community through theatre.

Farmer’s market season is kicking off again. The morning of Saturday, April 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tontitown is holding their season kickoff and seed swap event. You’re invited to bring your family, some of your favorite flowers or vegetables seeds, and enjoy the days festivities. They will have activities for everyone in the family to enjoy including giveaways, sales, specials, and activities. The event is always free and takes place at Harry Sbanotto Park.

If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, let’s give you one! Comedian Keith Terry will be performing an April Fools’ Comedy Show at Damons BBQ and Biergarten in Farmington on Saturday, April 2. There will be appearances by other regional comedians as well. The show is free but all donations will be used to help families affected by the recent tornado. The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m.



