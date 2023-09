The Good Feet Store is America’s arch support experts.

Watch as Good Day NWA heads to their Fayetteville location to discuss how The Good Feet Store offers a 3-step system for arch supports. Plus, we get a first hand look at how the process works for customers.

The Good Feet Store is located at 637 E Joyce Blvd Ste 14 in Fayetteville.

This segment is sponsored by The Good Feet Store