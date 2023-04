Arvest Bank is has kicked off its Million Meals initiative and will run through May 27, 2023. The initiative provides meals to local food banks to help curb childhood hunger across Northwest Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Watch as Amanda Smith (Arvest) and Kent Eikenberry (NWA Food Bank) join us to talk more about how you can participate in the initiative and how the money that’s raised stays here in our community.

