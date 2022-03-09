Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor variety pack.



As a reminder…Arkansas Latinas en Bici is hosting a basic road bike mechanics session. Learn basic bike terminology, how to fix a flat tire, what to pack for your ride, pre-inspection checklists, and more.

This free event will teach you what you need to know to keep you safe during your ride.

Parents as you’re planning spring break activities for your family, the Scott Family Amazeum is offering two extra days to play. Normally Amazeum is closed on Tuesdays but for March 15 and March 22, families can explore the Hershey’s Lab, 3M tinkering Hub, and more. The museum will close on Tuesdays again beginning on March 29.

It’s the hottest ticket in town, join INTERFORM for the return of NWA Fashion Week for Spring 2022, March 10-12 at The Momentary. Tickets are still available for Thursday and Friday but will go fast. Saturday night tickets are sold out. Don’t miss your chance to see regional, national artists and models rip the runway.

And in case you missed it…members of the Arkansas Dance Marathon team revealed how much money was raised during our Give Kids A Miracle Telethon for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The total…$23,407, that’s $3,000 more than last year. Thank you for your generosity Northwest Arkansas.



