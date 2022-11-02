We’re excited to have Randall Slifer from The Hills Hideaway in Fayetteville joining us for our Be Our Guest segment where local restaurants stop by with some great deals.

There are a limited number of $50 gift certificates available for $25. Randall was able to tell us more about it.

The Hills Hideaway Story

He hails from the hills of Upstate New York– she from the California coastline. Meeting in the middle to put down roots here in the beautiful heart of Arkansas has now evolved into the fruition of a lifetime passion: opening our own restaurant; and we couldn’t be more excited to do that right here in Fayetteville. With our 30+ years of experience between us, we can’t wait to serve you and show you what we’re cooking up!

