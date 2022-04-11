Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the box office in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million. In the number two spot is Marvel’s “Morbius” staring Jared Leto. The film bringing in over $10 million. And in the number three spot “The Lost City” holding strong with a little over $9 million dollars at the box office over the weekend. Round out the top five films are “Ambulance” at number four and “The Batman” still holding on at number five.

Big news over the weekend for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The couple are engaged again, 18 years after they broke up in 2004. Lopez confirmed the news via her newsletter “On the J-Lo.” The actor and singer posted a video of herself in tears, wearing an emerald ring. The couple originally got together while working on a film in 2002, and had planned to marry at the end of 2003, but split in 2004. The duo rekindled their relationship in may of last year, soon after J-Lo ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Speaking of wedding bells, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot over the weekend at a private venue in Palm Beach, Florida. Beckham is an avid photographer and cook, and is the son of power couple Victoria and David Beckham. Peltz is an actor known for her roles in series “Bates Motel” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” and is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner. Celebrity guests included actress Eva Longoria, tennis star Serena Williams, and celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay.

The Motion Picture Academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other Academy events for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The ban means Smith will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year’s Oscars, as is tradition for the Best Actor winner. Smith resigned from the Academy last week said he would accept any punishment the Academy handed down. The Academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his Best Actor Award for “King Richard.” In a statement in the days following the Oscars, the Academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but refused but it’s not clear how the message was delivered to Smith.

Cracker Jack is celebrating women in sports… Now selling its “Cracker Jill” special edition bags. The company said it wanted to celebrate women breaking barriers in sports, and girls to feel represented. The bags will be available at baseball stadiums across the country. You can get one by making a $5 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation, which pushes for equality in sports. Cracker Jack said it would give $200,000 to the organization.

