Everyone loves the holiday season, but it can feel magical for kids. Most kids will love whatever you buy them, but it’s natural to want to give them the best gifts you can find. Keeping up with the latest toy trends is tough, but there are numerous gifts for every age that are sure to be a hit.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Scott Moak to share our picks for the season’s best gifts for kids.

Best gifts for preschoolers

The Toniebox is an ideal gift for preschool-aged kids. This toy plays music and stories made specifically for toddlers. Its operation is straightforward, and our kid testers enjoyed using it to wake up for school every morning. “What we love about it is that when you place these items on it, it then plays music,” Palmer said. “So it gives the child a certain amount of control over what’s being played in the house, a certain amount of control over their environment.”

The Toniebox has numerous character figures that unlock new songs and stories. Additionally, you can record messages for your children that they can play on demand. This device is a great way to help your kids build morning and bedtime routines.

To add a little magic into the mix, gift your child a Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball with Interactive Plush Toy. Kids can use the included wand to cast a spell to make their Magic Mixie appear within the crystal ball.



It’s not only magical for kids, but for parents too. “It’s basically a gift within a gift,” Palmer said. “You’re getting two gifts. You’re going to open it once, you’re going to play with it for a little bit of time and then eventually something will pop goes the weasel, and you got another gift.”

If you get nervous every time your young child uses your tablet, then you should consider getting them their own. The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet was made specifically for kids ages 3 to 7 years old and can withstand both the accidental and intentional drops that are common in this age group.

“This Fire tablet for kids comes with a rubber casing on it,” Palmer said. “Throw it down the stairs, throw it wherever they’re going to throw it. It’s fine.” Additionally, this tablet comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives kids access to a bunch of safe and ad-free books, games, videos and apps.

Best gifts for elementary school kids

Gifts that spark curiosity are excellent for most elementary school kids. The National Geographic Fossil Kit comes with a dig brick filled with genuine fossils your kid can exhume. The kit includes all the toys they need to retrieve the fossils and a learning guide to help your child identify them.

The National Geographic Rock Tumbler Kit is another excellent choice because it lets kids turn ordinary rocks into smooth gemstones. Polishing rocks can take around a month, but our kid testers were incredibly excited to use this product. Once the rocks are polished, they can be used to make jewelry.

If your kid wants to take a break from unearthing fossils and treasures, they can dive into a good book filled with adventure. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race” is popular among children in third grade through seventh grade. It is part of a series of books that was recently turned into a Netflix animated series. This particular book focuses on a group of friends that team up to fight zombies but get thrown off course by a completely different monster.

Best gifts for older kids

Many older kids love taking pictures with their friends. The Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer gives the young photographers in your life an easy way to print their favorite images. This printer connects to your phone via Bluetooth and lets kids print their favorite photos from their social media accounts.

“Star Wars” fans are sure to love the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Light Cruiser. This set is trendy, and the new season of “The Mandalorian” is set to release in February, so the timing is perfect. The Light Cruiser features numerous interactive parts and pieces kids can play with when they’re done building it.

Best gifts for the whole family

PS5s can be hard to come by, but if your kid has one, it may be a good idea to get them a new controller. The PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller has a built-in microphone and top-notch haptic feedback. It also features a create button that lets your kid record their favorite gaming moments.

Kids who love playing outside will enjoy SpikeBall. Spikeball combines elements of volleyball with foursquare. This game can be played casually or competitively. In fact, there are numerous Spikeball tournaments across the country.

