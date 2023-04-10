National Pet Week is a time to celebrate your favorite furry friend. However, many don’t know that it was created by the American Veterinary Medical Association to encourage proper pet care. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate your pet this year, consider a gift that enriches their physical or mental health.

Watch as BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton share top picks for National Pet Week.

Kong Classic Dog Toy

This toy is known for standing up to large dogs and aggressive chewers. It has a hole through the center, so you can fill it with treats.

Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball

These balls are designed to bounce and float, making them an excellent choice for any terrain. Many reviewers said their dogs play with them for hours at a time.

Petstages Dogwood Tough Dog Chew Toy

This is made from a synthetic wood that looks, feels and tastes like natural wood. Although they aren’t built to stand the test of time, many reviewers said they stood up to aggressive chewers for several months.

Nylabone Dental Dinosaur

This flavored toy is made of durable nylon. It has ridges and bumps that clean your dog’s teeth as it chews.

Hartz Chew ‘n Clean Tuff Bacon Bone

This bone is tough enough to withstand daily use and has a bacon scent that dogs can’t resist. Some reviewers said they had to buy multiple because their dogs wouldn’t stop fighting over it.

Eufy Pet Camera

This offers a high-tech solution for feeding and communicating with your pets while you’re away. It has a wide-angle camera that can rotate, ensuring a 360-degree view.

ProDen PlaqueOff Powder Cat Supplement

This easy-to-use supplement comes in a powder form, so you can sprinkle it on your cat’s food. It keeps plaque from sticking to your pet’s teeth while softening tartar deposits.

Litter-Robot 4

This litter box cleans itself automatically. The app tracks litter usage, making it an excellent solution for cats with constipation or feline megacolon, which can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Texsens Pet Backpack

This stylish carrier has breathable polyvinyl chloride mesh on the front and sides, so your pet won’t overheat. It’s available in seven colors.

