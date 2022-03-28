Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Kick off your week with a little exercise. Bike Shop Joe’s in Bentonville is headed out on a Social Gravel Bike Ride this evening. They have a route planned that is about 60% gravel and 40% pavement. It is mostly smooth, tame, hard-packed grave. Plus, they plan to stay together on this ride in true “No-Drop” fashion. If you’re interested in joining them for this sixteen mile ride, meet at their location at 5:45 p.m.

Oz Inc is a new artist and maker business incubator cohort that starts in May with applications due by May sixth. The cohort is an initiative of Main Street Eureka Springs. If you’re and artist who is interested in learning more, they are having a Virtual Questions and Answer session tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. Whatever your goals as an Artist or Maker their vision is to help you make them happen!

Comedy Nights return to Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville Tuesday, March 29 at 8:00 p.m. The Natural State Comedy Open Mic is always free to attend and is a place for comedians of all experience levels to perform. Sign ups will take place at the venue before the show. If you’re interested in performing, you should plan to be there at least 30 minutes before show-time and sign up on the list. According to the venue, all comics are required to show proof of vaccination or recent negative Covid test, or can wear a mask when inside and on stage.

Make plans now to head to the Momentary on Saturday, April 2 to see Anna Meredith. She’s a Scottish composer and she’ll be performing with her band on Saturday night. Tickets are twenty-two dollars. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Performance lasts approx. 90 minutes. You can reserve your spot on line right now.

