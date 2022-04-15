Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Here’s a reminder that Friday, April 15 kicks off the inaugural Arkansas Black Music Expo presented by Music Moves. Anthony Ball stopped by the show with the details which include performances from Grammy-nominated artists Carl Thomas and Kirk Whalum. The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Marching Band is kicking off festivities starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Jones Center. The music continues through Saturday. There will be activities for kids and food trucks.

Humongous fungus – that’s right! An interactive magical crochet garden installation is coming to Turnbow Park in Springdale on April 15, thanks to Arts One Presents. Gina Gallina’s art promises a larger-than-life experience with over 1,300 crochet squares, which took over 1,100 hours to complete and weigh approximately 350 pounds. Inspired by the artist’s trip to the Giant Redwood Forest in California, the artist wanted to recreate that feeling. You won’t want to miss this! It’s FREE & open to the public.

To close out your weekend, perhaps you’re looking for the opportunity to dance! Six Twelve Coffee House and Bar in Fayetteville is offering you the opportunity to do just that. They have teamed up with En Fuego Dance & Fitness for a night of Latin Dancing. This is taking place on Sunday, April 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. If you miss it this weekend it does take place every first, second, and third Sundays of each month.

TheatreSquared is excited to announce that General Auditions for the 2022-2023 Season are here! Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of TheatreSquared’s amazing lineup of shows and Help with T2’s mission to transform lives and community through theatre! Auditions will take place next weekend on April 23 & 24 by appointment.

And we want to give a special shoutout to the University of Arkansas Schola Cantorum. This academic year the group was recognized by the National Collegiate Choral Organization for the selection you’re hearing right now called “2020: Alone Together.” The selection was recognized for “ingenuity and innovation.” The Schola Cantorum was also awarded an Honorable Mention for the Ernst Bacon Award for their performance of William Grant Still’s “Plain-Chant for America.”

