Experiencing anxiety has become a way of life for many people. How do you find peace when there are so many things to worry about?

That’s where Licensed Professional Counselor Heidi Dennis can help. Watch as she joins Good Day NWA to talk about her approach and discuss some common misconception we have about anxiety. Plus, find out where you can get a copy of her book, “Hello, Anxiety.”

This segment is sponsored by Heidi Dennis, LPC.