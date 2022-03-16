A team of high school students are breaking down “Bracketology” into a science. Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Meet members of the Delphi Bracketology Club. Led by Brian Tonsoni who is an IU basketball superfan and a high school teacher by day. He says it all started a few years ago when students wanted to know where Indiana and Purdue were going to be seeded, and the club has become very popular ever since. In 2016, Delphi bracketology had the most successful bracket in the entire country.

Spring will usher in a new era at Rockefeller Center. The world’s most recognizable ice rink will be transforming into perhaps the most recognizable roller skating rink. The home of a world-famous Christmas tree will now welcome a roller rink through the summer. LA’s legendary Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace is behind the transformation, bringing back disco and a retro feel to the plaza. It’s the first time since 1940 that the rink will feature roller skating in warm months. Tickets are already available for the inaugural skate on April 15.

Regina Hall is gearing up to serve as one of three hosts for this year’s Academy Awards. She’s also starring in a new thriller, here’s a look at “Master.” Hall plays a professor stepping into the “Master” role of a residence hall at a centuries-old college. As she tries to navigate her way and maintain order between students and the college’s elite. he soon discovers there’s more to unlocking the mysteries on campus

and questions if the school is haunted and by whom. “Master” will hit select theaters and stream on Amazon Prime Video Friday, March 18.

Amy Schumer will also serve as host of the Oscars later this month, and she’s celebrating with a new show “Life and Beth.” The show follows Beth, played by Schumer, a woman with a good job and a bad boyfriend who suffers an event that makes her take look at her life and make some changes. She returns to her hometown on long island, new york, which brings up many memories of her childhood and how her adolescent experiences helped shape her identity. “Life with Beth” also stars newcomer Violet Young, Michael Cera, and Michael Rapaport, and will stream on Hulu, March 18.

Samuel L. Jackson is starring in a new film “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” based on the novel by Walter Mosley. The film follows Jackson as an ailing man forgotten by his family, his friends, and even himself.

Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present, and future. “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is now streaming on AppleTV+.

