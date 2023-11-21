According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), around 40 percent of U.S. seniors lack access to high-speed home internet services, which often prevents them from connecting with family and friends and getting access to important news, information, and resources that they need to stay health, safe and independent.

Watch as Savvy Senior Syndicated Columnist Jim Miller joins Good Day NWA. Jim works as an advocate for older adults. He’s working to make sure seniors take advantage of ways to connect to the internet and save money.

This segment is sponsored by Cox Communications.