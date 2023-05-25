As Arkansans head outdoors and to the pool for warmer months, Little Squirts Aquatics reminds people to stay alert and safe around water.

Little Squirts Aquatics teaches survival swimming lessons to children 6 months to 5 years old. One of its instructors, Wendy Harris, knows firsthand how scary drowning can be. Harris’ son had a near drowning experience at a traditional group swim lesson.

Recently voted the Best Swim Lessons/School in Northwest Arkansas, Little Squirts Aquatics Instructors Wendy Harris and Jessi Hellwig joins Good Day NWA to talk more about water safety and how you can sign up for lessons.

