FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Fayetteville, Ark. and the Northwest Arkansas area were named a top 10 housing market for 2022 as a part of the National Association of Realtors' "Hidden Gems" list at their third annual year-end Real Estate Forecast Summit on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The "hidden gems"" are expected to experience stronger price appreciation relative to other markets, a press release said.